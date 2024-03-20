Snake Venom Case: Noida Police to investigate Elvish Yadav's mobile phone, to decode his social media chats

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav was arrested by Noida Police on March 17.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who was arrested by Noida Police on March 17, is currently under 14 days of judicial custody. He is being investigation in connection to snake venom case for allegedly providing snake venom in rave parties. India TV's Kumar Sonu on Wednesday reported that Noida Police has now investigated Elvish's mobile phone and is busy in decoding his chats on social media accounts.

The police has also looked into his WhatsApp account for party groups to search for any lead related to late night parties. The police took the help of forensic team in the task. After scanning the WhatsApp group, Noida Police has prepared a list, which contains the names of those people with whom Elvish was in contact regarding these parties.

The people, whose names are included in the list may soon be called for investigation.

Till now, apart from singer Fazilpuria, no celebrity's name has been directly revealed in this case.

Recently, two more accused were arrested by the police, namely Ishwar and Vinay. Among these two, Ishwar also own a banquet hall.

On March 17, Elvish was arrested by the police along with five others and all were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Elvish was sent to 14 days of judicial custody and is being interrogated by the police.



As per a report, Elvish also admitted that he had met all the arrested accused, including Rahul (snake charmer), at different rave parties and was acquainted with them. However, his parents in a recent interview denied such reports.

For the unversed, nine venomous snakes were recovered during the raid. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, removing the venom glands of a snake is a punishable offence and the guilty can be jailed for seven years.

