Shaitaan Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's film makes huge earnings on Day 2

The audience is liking Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's latest release Shaitaan. The film bombed at the box office as soon as it was released. The film has received good reviews from the audience and critics. Shaitaan has created a stir at the box office with a strong collection on the very first day. And now the second-day collection of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika starrer Shaitaan has been revealed.

Shaitaan second day collection

Horror-thriller Shaitaan was released in theaters on March 8. Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, R Madhavan, and Janki Bodiwala have won the hearts of the audience with their characters in the supernatural thriller. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has done well at the box office on the second day. Shaitaan earned around Rs 15.50 crore across all languages in India on its first day. On the second day, the film collected Rs 18.25 crore. Its total collections to roughly Rs 33 crore.

Shaitaan is based on the Gujarati film Vash

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the Gujarati horror film Vash (2023). Janki Bodiwala who played the role of Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter has also played the same role in the Vash. The cast includes R Madhavan in a negative role, while Ajay and Jyothika play Janki's on-screen parents. Moreover, Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak are also producing this film.

Apart from this, 5 more big films of Ajay are being released this year.

Ajay Devgn's work front

After the film Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn's films Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Maidan are being released in April. Apart from this, the film Singham Again is going to be released in August and Raid 2 is going to be released in November. Talking about R Madhavan's work front, Shashikant's cricket drama- Test, Adhishthasali and GD Naidu Biopic are in his pipeline.

