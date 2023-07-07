Shahid Kapoor's anniversary post for wife Mira Rajput will melt your heart

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most-loved couples in B-town. The couple who got married on July 7, 2015, is celebrating eight years of togetherness. The actor shared a heartfelt post and wished his beloved.

Sharing one of their pictures from their vacation, Shahid wrote, "In a sky full of stars …. I gave you my heart … go on and tear me apart … you will only find yourself in my heart (pl don’t kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) Happy anniversary my wife for life." In the picture, the couple can be seen sealing their love with a kiss.

Have a look at Shahid Kapoor's post:

Mira Rajput also wished her husband with an adorable photo. The picture showed Mira planting a kiss on her husband's cheek. She wrote, "Lights will guide you home. And you are home. Happy 8 baby."

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Rajput in 2015 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2016. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy in September 2018. The actor has opened up about his marriage with Mira on several occasions. During a Koffee With Karan episode in August 2022, he spoke about the age difference between him and his wife. When asked if marrying someone from outside the industry was a conscious choice, the actor said he always found it difficult to come across someone who would understand both sides of him. He further said Mira is the best thing that happened to him in his life and she brings so much into his world.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut this year alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Farzi. He recently appeared in Bloody Daddy opposite Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia, and Vivan Bhatena.

Also Read: Bawaal: Varun Dhawan is smitten by a fan singing Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte; shares video

Latest Entertainment News