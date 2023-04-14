Shaakuntalam Twitter Review: Fans are loving Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Gunasekhar and Dev Mohan’s film

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shaakuntalam Twitter Review

Shaakuntalam Twitter Review: Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film evolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan, respectively. The film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi) and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions, respectively.

Shaakuntalam which was released on April 14, 2023, received rave reviews from fans, audiences and critics. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "The entire cast of #Shaakuntalam truly brings to life the world of the mythological story and especially the lead, #SamanthaRuthPrabhu- what performance! She has also dubbed in Hindi herself for the first time with this one, and it is sure to strengthen her connect and hold in the Hindi markets as well! Well done."

Let's check some of the tweets:

About Shaakuntalam

'Shaakuntalam' is based on a popular Indian classic play 'Abhigyan Shakuntalam' by Kalidasa, ancient India's greatest poet and playwright. Shakuntala was the wife of King Dushyant and the mother of Emperor Bharata. The other important actors include Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan. Talking about the film, Samantha had said, "It's a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired from one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects."

The film is released in Telugu states 2D and 3D formats besides in its dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

