No patch up with Naga Chaitanya? Samantha Ruth Prabhu puts rumours to rest - DEETS INSIDE

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya Patch Up Latest News: A day after Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu sparked reconciliation rumours, the actress has put an end to the reports by sharing pictures on Instagram. Posting photos from her recent Dubai vacay, Samantha has seemingly disclosed that she has removed the tattoo of Naga Chaitanya’s name.

When Samantha was in a relationship with Chaitanya, she had engraved his nickname, 'Chay,' on her rib. Besides, Samantha had adorned herself with two more tattoos in the name of her estranged husband Chaitanya. The tattoo was visible until April of this year, notably during Samantha's attendance at the London premiere of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel. However, in her latest photos, this tattoo is not visible, apparently dismissing the reconciliation rumours.

NAGA CHAITANYA-SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU PATCH UP REPORTS: CHECK HER LATEST PHOTO

Last year, during an AMA (Ask me anything) session, Samantha had expressed regrets for engraving tattos on her body . “My advice to my younger self would be not to get a tattoo. Ever!! Never get tattooed", the actress had said.

NAGA CHAITANYA-SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU SEPARATION

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their decision to part ways in 2021. The duo tied the knot on 7th October 2017 in a dreamy wedding ceremony.

Announcing her separation, Samantha had said, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support."

