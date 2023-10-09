Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu patched up? Here's what the latest post hints

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who announced their divorce in October 2021, have recently sparked reconciliation rumours. Chaitanya's recent Instagram post featuring Hash, a French Bulldog he and Samantha welcomed when they were together, has left fans wondering if the ex-couple has reconciled. The pawdorable friend had been primarily seen in Samantha's Instagram posts after their split, suggesting that she was taking care of the dog. However, now, Chaitanya revealed that he is spending time with Hash.

The photo showed Hash seated in Chaitanya's lap in his car as they watched the sunset, and he captioned it with "Vibe." While it may indicate that Samantha and Chaitanya are co-parenting their dogs, fans have speculated whether this means they have patched up. A user wrote, "You patched up (with Samantha)?" Another added, "Just patchup guyssz for hash do it for him." A third comment read, "#chaysam pls patch up with Samantha, u guys are best together."

Earlier, nearly two years after their divorce, a user on Reddit noticed that Samantha had unarchived her wedding photo with Chaitanya, which she had previously archived following their separation. This too fueled speculation and discussion among fans about the status of their relationship, especially when Naga Chaitanya is rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala.

Sharing Samantha’s post on Reddit, the user wrote, "Samantha has slowly been unarchiving all her posts with Naga Chaitanya. Are the back together? Is Sobhita out of the picture?" However, netizens had a different point of view. A user said, "Nope, she is beginning to accept it and finally move on." Take a look:

In 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation after being married for four years. The duo, who met on the set of Ye Maaya Chesave, tied the knot on 7th October 2017 in a dreamy wedding ceremony.

In her divorce post, Samantha wrote "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

