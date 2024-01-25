Salman Khan meets his 9-year-old fan who beat cancer after 9 rounds of chemotherapy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3.

Salman Khan is not only popular among fans for his acting skills but also for his humanitarian grounds. Recently, the Tiger 3 actor met a 9-year-old child named Jaganbir, who beat cancer after nine rounds of chemotherapy. Salman met Jaganbir first in 2018 when the child was just 4 years old and was undergoing chemotherapy at the Tata Memorial Center in Mumbai for his tumour. Salman made a sincere commitment to Jaganbir once his battle with cancer gets over and after the child won the cancer last year, the actor met him in December 2023.

Earlier in an interview with Indian Express, Sukhbir Kaur, Jaganbir's mother revealed that at the age of 3, Jaganbir experienced eyesight loss due to a coin size tumour in his brain, following which doctor's recommended to seek treatment in big cities like Delhi or Mumbai. Pushpinder, Jaganbir's father decided to seek treatment in Mumbai while Jaganbir believed he was going to Mumbai to meet Salman Khan.

Once the child was admitted to the hospital, a video of him expressing his desire to meet Salman was made, which ultimately reached the actor. Salman then came to meet Jaganbir and he even verified the actor's presence by touching his face and bracelet.

Now, Jaganbir's mother has also shared that her son is doing well and has also regained 99 percent of his eyesight. She also said that Jaganbir is now attending the school regularly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film went on to become a huge box-office success. Salman is currently busy with the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 17, which will conclude on January 28, 2024.

