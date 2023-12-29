Salaar Box Office Report: Prabhas-starrer enters Rs 300 cr club after week 1 | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salaar Part One: Ceasefire also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in key role.

Salaar Part One: Ceasefire, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is ruling the box office game since it was released last Friday. In just a week of its theatrical release, the actioner has entered the coveted Rs 300 crore club. The numbers are expected to pick up on the weekend, as no other big releases are on the cards this week. As per Sacnilk.com, Salaar minted Rs 13.50 crore nett on Thursday across all languages, with a major contribution coming from its Telugu version. With the addition of these figures, the total collection now stands at Rs 308.90 crore after week 1.

Check out the day-wise collection of Salaar:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 90.70 crore (Telugu - Rs 66.75 crore, Malayalam Rs 3.55 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.75 crore, Kannada - 90 lakh, Hindi Rs 15.75 crore)

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 56.35 crore (Telugu - Rs 34.25 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.75 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.05 crore, Kannada - 95 lakh, Hindi Rs 16.35 crore)

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 62.05 crore (Telugu - Rs 35 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.55 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.2 crore, Kannada - 1.2 crore, Hindi Rs 21.1 crore)

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 46.3 crore (Telugu - Rs 27.1 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.3 crore, Tamil - Rs 2.05 crore, Kannada - 85 lakh, Hindi Rs 15 crore)

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 24.9 crore (Telugu - Rs 13.7 crore, Malayalam Rs 70 lakh, Tamil - Rs 1.1 crore, Kannada - 30 lakh, Hindi Rs 9.1 crore)

Day 6 (Wednesday): 15.1 crore (Telugu - Rs 5.75 crore, Malayalam Rs 50 lakh, Tamil - Rs 1.1 crore, Kannada - 25 lakh, Hindi Rs 7.5 crore)

Day 7 (Thursday): 13.50 crore

Total (Week 1): Rs 308.90 crore

About Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Salaar is directed by KGF writer director Prashant Neel. Stars like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu are seen along with the Baahubali fame in the film.

