Ruslaan Mumtaz gets stuck in Manali amid flood situation; shares video

Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh has affected several districts including Manali. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Mandi, Kullu Manali, Sirmaur, and Sonal till July 13. Amid the persisting flood situation, actor Ruslaan Mumtaz got stuck in Manali due to the downpour.

Mumtaz shared a video in his Instagram story wherein he could be heard sharing the ordeal of the hill station. He wrote, "The road is not even there now." He was seen saying in the video, "Never imagined I would actually get stuck in Manali with no network, no way to get back home as the roads are blocked and I am unable to shoot as well. Tough times in a very very beautiful place. I don't even know if I should be happy, sad, thankful, grateful, or just enjoy my apple."

Ahead of the flood, the actor shared several posts from Manali. In one video, that he shared on Instagram, he could be seen walking the bridge. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Manali, you beauty."

In another reel, he could be seen sitting by Vyas River and getting clicked. He sported a black jogger with a lilac T-shirt and maroon jacket.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh along with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh are witnessing heavy rain for the last week. Several videos and pictures of the damage caused to life and property are doing rounds on social media. Following the rain, the annual Amarnath Yatra remained suspended for the third consecutive day.

