Rishi Kapoor cremated at Chandanwadi crematorium

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of close family.

Kapoor died at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday at 8.45 am at the age of 67.

His body was brought to the crematorium in an ambulance at around 3.45 pm directly from the hospital amid tight police security due to the coronavirus lockdown.

His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not be there at the funeral as she is travelling from Delhi.

Family members including wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir, Kapoor’s elder brother Randhir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Anil Ambani were among the few present at the funeral.

Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown rules laid by the government, family members and friends present at the crematorium were seen wearing gloves and masks.

