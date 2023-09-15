Rio Kapadia's last rites performed in Mumbai, Abhishek Bachchan pays condolence

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rio Kapadia and Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Rio Kapadia, who was known for his work in films such as ‘Chak De! India’, ‘Dil Chahta Hain’, and ‘Mardaani’, passed away on September 14 at the age of 66. He was also a part of 'Happy New Year' and shared screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in 'The Big Bull' as well. His last rites were performed today in Mumbai. On Friday, friends and relatives fans gathered to say him a sorrowful farewell. His last rites were perfomed at Goregaon's Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhoomi.

Having worked with Rio in two movies, Abhishek mourned the loss of his co-star. The Ghoomer actor also revealed that Rio is very good painter. Abhishek took to Twitter and wrote, "Was very sad to read of the passing of Rio Kapadia. We worked together on Happy New Year and The Big Bull. Most gentle, articulate and caring. He was also a wonderful painter. I have many of his sketches. You will be remembered very fondly, sir. My condolences to his family and friends." Rio Kapadia's Instagram page is filled with beautiful pencil sketches of celebrities including Dilip Kumar, Suchitra Sen, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rishi Kapoor among others.

The actor is survived by his wife, Maria Farah, and kids Aman and Veer. In his last post on Instagram, he shared his picture and wrote in the caption, "Back again to the final leg of the European trip! Back to Paris. Had to see Paris in the eve from the Eiffel tower and have some last dinners in the beautiful city."

In his career, Kapadia has starred in a number of critically praised films with an impressive cast. He has appeared in films such as Shah Rukh Khan's 'Happy New Year.' He has also appeared in ‘Khuda Hafiz’, ‘Mardaani’, ‘Dil Chahta Hain’, and more films. He was last seen in ‘Made In Heaven Season 2’.

Apart from films, he also acted in several popular Indian daily soaps like ‘Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, among others.

(With ANI inputs)

