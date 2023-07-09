Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh massages Vaibhavi Merchant, Karan Johar on set | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMA PRODUCTIONS Ranveer Singh during the shoot of Tum Kya Mile

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a much-awaited film by Karan Johar this year. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film marks the return of Johar as director after seven years. After the trailer release, the makers continue to tease fans by sharing BTS videos while filming. The Dharma Productions recently dropped a fun video that shows playful moments while shooting Tum Kya mile in snow-capped Kashmir.

The video starts with Karan Johar singing to the tune of Disco Deewane, but this time it's 'Dharma Deewane'. Further, the video moves through and shows the funny moments of Ranveer and Alia during the shoot of Tum Kya Mile. In one scene, Alia can be seen irritated as she cannot play along with the background performers. The video then shows Ranveer Singh giving a massage to the choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant who directs which area of her shoulder he should apply pressure to. Later, Ranveer can be seen massaging Karan.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dharma Productions wrote, "It’s a whole different kahaani on-set. Before you meet them on-screen, here’s a glimpse of all the unfiltered moments off-screen #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas 28th July."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the silver screen on July 28. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in important roles. The makers have already released the trailer and its romantic ballad Tum Kya Mile crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The film promises a romantic drama wherein Ranveer will play Rocky Randhawa and Ali will be seen as Rani Chatterjee.

The film also marks the second collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy. On the work front, Alia was last seen in Darlings on Netflix while Ranveer was seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

