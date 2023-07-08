Manoj Tiwari opens up on satire in his songs on VIP culture, female foeticide| Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Manoj Tiwari with Rajat Sharma

Manoj Tiwari on Aap Ki Adalat: Before his political entry, Manoj Tiwari had a prolific singing and acting career. From Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lala to Rinkiya Ke Papa, Tiwari’s songs have been catchy and made people around the world groove. On Aap Ki Adalat with India TV’s Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, the star-turned-politician faced multiple accusations over his songs and opened up about the satire hidden in his writing.

Upon being accused of promoting VIP culture in his song Rasta Chod Mantri Ji Ke Gaa, Tiwari shared a story that happened to him long back. “I was in my car and a VIP with red lights broke his indicator. I wrote a satirical song on the issue and raised my voice against VIP culture in our country,” he said.

Talking about his song on female foeticide, Tiwari said, “I remember ultrasound scans were introduced then and people began identifying the sex of their baby and would kill it, if it was a girl child. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounced female foeticide and launched campaigns to fight the issue. My songs were written way back but were impactful.”

The Bhojpuri star, sitting in the witness box, was accused of mocking unemployment among the youth of the country in one of his songs. Defending himself, Tiwari said, “I expressed my ordeal through the song. I was unemployed for quite some time before I shot to fame and people around me would ask if I am working or employed. Back then, I would lie to them saying I am preparing for ‘competition’.”

“As an artist, I would communicate my opinion with my songs. I go to places and talk about entrepreneurship among youth,” he added.

Manoj Tiwari also opened up about his iconic song ‘Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lala’ and sang a few lines for the audience during the Aap Ki Adalat show with Rajat Sharma.

