Randeep Hooda announces wedding with girlfriend Lin Laishram on THIS date

Randeep Hooda and his girlfriend Lin Laishram announced their wedding date in an Instagram post. The couple will tie the knot on November 29 in Imphal. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared the big news and wrote ''We Have Exciting News,'' in the caption. The post features a picture with a special message which reads, ''A date with Destiny. 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love from this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep.''

It is known that Randeep Hooda has been dating Lin for the last several years. There is a difference of 10 years between the couple. The actor is 47 and Lynn is 37. Talking about the work front, Randeep Hooda will soon be seen in Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram on work front

Randeep Hooda was last seen in Sergeant. He will next appear with Ileana D'Cruz in Unfair & Lovely. Besides, he also has Swatantra Veer Savarkar and Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva lined up in his kitty.

On the other hand, Lin Laishram hails from Manipur. The actor has worked in several big films, including Om Shanti Om, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Rangoon, Mary Kom, and others. She last played Kareena Kapoor's friend from the cafe in Jaane Jaan. The Netflix film also stars Jaideep Alhawat and Vijay Varma.

