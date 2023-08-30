From Akshay Kumar to Zoya Akhtar; here's how Bollywood stars celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Here's how Bollywood stars celebrating Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is a day dedicated to honouring bonds between siblings. On the occasion, popular Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, and Madhuri Dixit among others have shared pictures of their celebration on their social media accounts. Akshay Kumar on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his sister along with an adorable note. He wrote, ''जे तू मेरे नाल है ते ज़िंदगी विच सब चंगा My sister, my pillar of strength since day one. Happy #RakshaBandhan.''

Kangana Ranaut also shared a throwback picture of her sibling on Instagram Stories. She also captioned the image and wrote ''Three Musketeers.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKangana Ranaut with her siblings

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar in her Instagram post shared an old picture of herself along with Farhan Akhtar from an interview of their first film together.

Actor Kriti Sanon, who recently turned into producer also shared a post for her sister Nupur. She wrote, ''The Sanon Sisters!! @nupursanon

Sisterssss are the bestttt!! Love you to the moon and back! Happyyy Rakhi!! Full video on my YouTube channel!''

In the comment section, Nupur replied ''Happy Rakhi to the best best best sister in the world!! Inspiring me! Protecting me! Teaching me the hard lessons of life! And always telling me to do my own thing ,be the best human I can each day and let karma take care of everyone else. I love you!''

Huma Qureshi on her Instagram Stories wished her actor-brother Saqib Saleem on Raksha Bandhan. She caption the image and wrote, ''This is how he shows his love.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Huma Qureshi with her brother Saqib Saleem

Rakul Preet Singh too shared a post on Instagram to wish her brother on Rakhi. She wrote, ''Happppy rakhi my not so little one.''

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt shared a video containing pictures of the duo.

Genelia D'Souza wrote, ''My Dearest Nigu Pigu, We maybe poles apart Literally chalk and cheese ( vegan cheese ) But the bond we share is so close and so tight that no one or nothing can ever come between us. I just want you to know, I look at you and I’m so so proud of the man you have become, totally self made, totally on your own belief and that is your super power little one. So I maybe annoying and unbearable but I’ve got your back forever. Happy Raksha Bandhan.''

Actor Sanjay Kapoor shared an old picture of himself along with Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Reena Marwah.

Madhuri Dixit Nene on her Instagram handle shared a picture of herself putting 'tilak' on her brother's forehead.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madhuri Dixit with her brother

