Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, comedian undergoes treatment in Delhi

Comedian Raju Srivastava's health deteriorated last night after he suffered a heart attack. The actor was rushed to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi where he is undergoing treatment. Raju Srivastava fell unconscious when he was working out on a treadmill at a gym in South Delhi. He felt severe chest pain and then collapsed. He was brought to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR twice to resuscitate his heart.

Comedian Sunil Pal gave an update on Raju Srivastava's health and revealed that the stand-up comedian is doing good now. While his health deteriorated last night, he is recovering rapidly and will be home soon.

Just hours before Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack, he had shared a stand-up comedy piece on his Instagram. In the video, he gave a hilarious twist to the information being spread on Covid19 via caller tune on the phones. Mimicking a few veteran actors, Srivastava showed how actors like Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and others would have said that information.

While he got recognition by participating in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he tried his hands in films as well. He has done roles in films like Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. He also participated in Bigg Boss 3. Raju srivastava is the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Division Board.

This is a developing story.

