Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian still unconscious but stable, informs Shekhar Suman

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava is getting better. While he continues to be unconscious in the ICU on life support, his condition is getting better. Shekhar Suman informed that it will take a week for Raju Srivatava to recover. Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day.

"Today's update on Raju's health is that he is stable.Still unconscious but stable.Will take a week to recover.Prayers for a quick recovery. har har mahadev," Suman wrote on his Twitter account.

The comment section of his tweet was filled with hearty wishes from Raju's fans who wished for his speedy recovery and prayed for his family.

Meanwhile, the comedian's manager too informed that he is getting better. "Raju's condition is slowly getting better. He is responding to the treatment. There is an improvement in his health and he can now move his body parts a bit.

"He continues to remain in the ICU and on ventilator. Doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness," the artist's manager Nayan Soni told PTI.

Last week, Srivastava's family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was "stable" and requested people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated".

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya".

He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

