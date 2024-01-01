Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil's filming from the sets of Vettaiyan goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil

Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil have achieved success in their respective films and are the greatest talents in the film industry. The duo together are now much more focused on their upcoming project Vettaiyan. A few pictures and videos on the set of the film are now going viral on social media. In the both picture and video, Rajnikanth and Fahadh Faasil reveal a moment from the film's shooting, depicting a momentary break between shots. Fans took to social media to show their excitement. One user wrote, "It looks like a flashback portion! Thalaivar is young". Another user wrote, "Thalaivar".

In a video which is going viral too, the power-packed duo were at the shooting spot. In the clip, Rajnikanth and Fahadh Faasil talking to a group of people. While Rajnikanth is dressed in formals, Fahadh is seen standing in a blue coloured shirt and black pants with a sling bag.

Meanwhile, Rajnikanth was last seen on the silver screen in Jailer, which was a box-office success. Apart from Rajnikanth, the film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Fahadh Faasil was last seen in the Tamil film Maamannan and he has now signed up for his next project 'Thalaivar 170'.

