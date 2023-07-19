Project K: Prabhas' first look OUT, netizens call it 'cheap photoshop'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prabhas first look from upcoming film Project K

Prabhas' first look from the much-awaited flick Project K has been released. The mega-budget film will feature Prabhas in a heroic avatar, who is reportedly believed to have descended to Earth to protect the world from evil forces. Earlier, the makers also unveiled first look poster of the female lead of the film, Deepika Padukone. Looking at the poster, it is clearly evident that the upcoming film will be high on visual effects and showcased high-octane action sequences.

See the first look:

In the poster, Prabhas can be seen in a superhero entry on the Earth, destroying everything nearby. Talking about his look, he is wearing heavy metal armour. Long hair and a dense beard are also part of his look in the film.

Fans' reaction

Film critic and trade analyst shared the first look of Prabhas on his social media accounts. Soon after he shared the picture, fans' reaction started to pour in quickly. Most users disliked the poster and criticised it for being too artificial and copy of Marvel movies.

One user wrote, ''Iron Man ka poster laga ek second k liye.'' ''Comic con mein beizzati na karwa Bhai, mat ja udhar. International beizzati ho jayegi,'' wrote another.

A third user wrote, ''Not looking promising bad VFX like adipurus learn from King Khan. Ra one. Zero. Fan.''

About Project K

The film is reportedly made with a huge budget of around Rs 600 crore, making it one of the most expensive Hindi movies. Project K also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Disha Patani in significant roles. Makers recently announced that the first glimpse of Project K will be out on July 21 in India and July 20 in the US. The film is slated to release in cinemas on January 12, 2024.

