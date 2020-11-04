Image Source : TWITTER/KARANJOHAR Prabhas starrer Bahubali series to re-release in theaters

Fans of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali,' have a reason to rejoice as film theatres are all set to re-release the two installments of the franchise. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the update along with the posters of the two installments of 'Baahubali.' "The magic is set to unravel again! #BaahubaliTheBeginning and #Baahubali2 - The Conclusion, re-releasing soon. #Prabhas @RanaDaggubati," Johar wrote.

As per the poster, the first installment of the film will re-release in theatres this Friday, the second installment has been slated for a release next Friday. The epic saga 'Baahubali' was directed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. The war drama 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' was released on April 28, 2017, while 'Baahubali: The Beginning' was released on July 10, 2015.

Earlier this year, the film Baahubali 2: the Conclusion was dubbed in Russian and telecast on a channel in that country. "Indian cinema gains popularity in Russia. Look what Russian TV is broadcasting right now: the Baahubali with Russian voiceover!" tweeted @RusEmbIndia, the official Twitter account of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of India, along with a dubbed clip of the film. Fans were leated with the news and had thanked the country for honoring the film.

S Rajamouli's two-film "Baahubali" series opened to full houses in its original Telugu version, as well as several dubbed languages including Hindi. While "Baahubali 2", released in 2017 has done a global business to the tune of Rs 1810 crore, the first film, "Baahubali: The Beginning" opened in 2015 and earned over Rs 685 crore.

