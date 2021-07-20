Poonam Pandey on Raj Kundra's arrest in pornography case: 'My heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA, POONAM PANDEY Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Poonam Pandey

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was sent into police custody till July 23 in a case related to the creation and publication of pornographic content. He was arrested Monday night by the city police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. Reacting to Kundra's arrest, Poonam Pandey issued a statement saying her heart goes to Shilpa Shetty and her kids.

"At this moment my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty & her kids. I can’t imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma," Pandey said in a statement.

"The only thing I’ll add is that I have filed a police complaint in 2019 against Raj Kundra and subsequently registered a case at the honourable high court of Bombay against him for fraud & theft. This matter is sub judice, hence I would prefer to limit my statements. Also, I have full faith in our police & the judicial process," she added.

Don't miss these:

Raj Kundra's old tweets on 'Porn Vs Prostitution' go viral after his arrest​

Actress claims Raj Kundra offered her web show, accuses him of demanding 'nude audition'​

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra appears in court after his arrest in pornography case| LIVE​

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra sent to police custody till July 23 in pornography case| LIVE

A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded businessman Raj Kundra in police custody till July 23 in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

The police, while seeking maximum custody of Kundra, told a magistrate's court that the 45-year-old businessman was economically gaining by making and selling pornographic material. The police said they have seized Kundra's mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.

Apart from Kundra, the police also produced before the court another accused, Ryan Thorpe, who too was arrested in the case on Monday. He was also remanded in police custody till July 23.