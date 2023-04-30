Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PS2FP Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus continues with great numbers

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: The movie directed by Mani Ratnam has been widely distributed amid much enthusiasm and anticipation. The second instalment of the epic two-part historical saga is anticipated to do well at the box office, even though the first movie went on to gross more than Rs 500 crore worldwide. On Day 1, PS2 registered a huge company. In the second episode of the epic drama that tells the story of the Chola Dynasty, actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Vikram Prabhu among others repeat their roles.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Report

The movie has been released in more than 3200 screens and it is reportedly said to have made a pre-sales collection of Rs 11 crore worldwide with the ticket booking. Fans' expectations were raised by PS-2's release, and social media evaluations show how much they are enjoying the movie. The serial drama was dubbed a blockbuster by many, and some even compared it to SS Rajamouli's Bahubali 2. Early trade reports state that the movie made Rs 24 crore in India net on its second day across all languages. Ponniyin Selvan - Part 2 had an overall 59.47% Tamil Occupancy on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Abot Ponniyin Selvan 2

The film is based on the title novel by novelist Kalki. The early years of the Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would go on to become the famed ruler Rajaraja I, are dramatised in the first portion of the movie. Numerous Tamil filmmakers have looked into making a movie based on the novel "Ponniyin Selvan" ever since it was published in 1955. However, due to lack of funds, it was never realised. Even Mani Ratnam tried unsuccessfully to adapt the book in the late 1980s and the early 2010s. Mani Ratnam restarted the project in January 2019, referring to it as his ideal project. The second installment, which debuted in theatres on April 28, followed the first part's release in September 2022. PS-2's soundtrack was composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

