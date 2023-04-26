Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TRISHAKRISHNAN Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan pose together during promotions. See pics

Trisha Krishnan recently posted a photo with her co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she was busy attending various promotional events for her next movie Ponniyin Selvan 2. The stars are currently taking part in one of their nationwide promotional events. Trisha and Aishwarya posed for a photo together.

Trisha uploaded the picture to Instagram and captioned it "Nan and Kun" with a heart emoji. Nan and Kun are abbreviations for the PS2 characters Kundavai, played by Trisha, and Nandani, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Trisha is wearing an orange co-ord outfit in the picture. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, meanwhile, sported a stunning black kurta suit with tasteful multicoloured embroidery on it. The actors wore understated attire.

Take a look at the picture,

Earlier, Trisha shared a selfie with Aiswarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha was seen encircled by Aishwarya’s arm as they posed for the selfie. Both actresses were dressed as their respective movie characters. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Ash with a hug emoji.”

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Karthi, Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman will be giving music for the film. The period drama is all set to hit the theatres on April 28.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai stuns in ethnic for Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions; reveals why she chose South films more

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan shares unseen picture with Mani Ratnam from 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' sets

Latest Entertainment News