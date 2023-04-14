Trisha Krishnan shares unseen picture with Mani Ratnam from 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TRISHA KRISHNAN Trisha Krishnan and Mani Ratnam

Trisha Krishnan shared a picture with ace director Mani Ratnam from the sets of their upcoming movie 'Ponniyin Selvan 2 ' on social media. The second part of the Tamil film franchise Ponniyin Selvan is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 28, 2023. There is no doubt that Mani Ratnam's magnum opus movie will take you back to our history and let you witness the magnificent period drama vividly. Ahead of this, taking to Instagram, the 'Khatta Meetha' actress treated fans with a BTS picture. In the picture, Trisha, who plays the role of Princess Kundavai is seen dressed in her character while Mani Ratnam was explaining the scene. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "PS-I love you."

As soon as the picture was dropped, Trisha's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "No...I Love PS!!!"

The historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Recently, Ponniyin Selvan 2's trailer had a grand launch in Chennai. The red carpet was graced by the stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala. Aishwarya plays a double role in the feature, as Nandini and the mysterious figure of Mandakini, who attempts to save Jayam Ravi’s Ponniyin Selvan towards the end of the first film.

Also, a new song 'Veera Raja Veera' from acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s film was unveiled. Penned by Gulzar and sung by Kavita Krishnamurti, Shreya Ghoshal, and Arman Dehlvi, the song is based on a traditional Shiva Stuti in Raag Adaana of the Dagarvani tradition of Dhrupad. A R Rahman composed the music.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

'PS 2' is the sequel of Mani Ratnam's box office hit film Ponniyin Selvan, which was released last year. The film stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. The historical drama chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

