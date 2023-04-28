Ponniyin Selvan 2 Twitter Review: Vikram roars, Karthi shines & Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi loved by fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HARISH_NS149 Ponniyin Selvan 2 Twitter Review

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Twitter Review: The much-awaited and highly anticipated Mani Ratnam's epic drama Ponniyin Selvan 2 is out in the theatres. Actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Vikram Prabhu among others reprise their roles in the second installment of the epic drama that narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty. The release of PS-2 amped up fans' expectations and social media reviews are a poof that they are loving the film. While many termed the periodic drama a blockbuster, some even called it bigger than SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2.

A user wrote, "#PonniyanSelvan2 So calm, tidy and subtle. @chiyaan the name the man of the hour along with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan has nailed it, @actor_jayamravi so king looking through out, @trishtrashers elegance, @Karthi_Offl has did his part #ManiRatnam #Impeccable #PS2. Another added, "Just finished #PonniyanSelvan2 and personally I enjoyed it more than the first, absolutely a brilliant film from #ManiRatnam, #AishwaryaRai #vikram #JayamRavi stole the show … don’t miss out on a great experience." A third comment read, "PonniyinSelvan2 one word Review: WINNER. A Brilliant Sequel from #Maniratnam. #ChiyaanVikram Steal the show, faceoff scene, Good perf from the entire cast. Music, Cinematography & Art works at its Top Notch. Overall a Neat Period Drama. #PS2 #Karthi #Jayamravi #Trisha."

The film is based on author Kalki's eponymous novel. The first part of the film dramatises the early life of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would become the renowned emperor Rajaraja I. Ever since its publication in 1955, a film adaptation of the novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' had been explored by several Tamil filmmakers. However, it never materialised due to financial constraints. Even Mani Ratnam attempted to adapt the novel in the late-1980s and early-2010s but was unsuccessful. Calling it his dream project, Mani Ratnam revived the effort in January 2019. While the first part was released back in September 2022, the second part landed in theatres on April 28. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman gave the music for PS-2.

