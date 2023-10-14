PM Narendra Modi thanks Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music for resuscitating his old Garba song

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM PM Modi thanked the team of Garbo song

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to his Twitter to applaud the makers of Garbo. The song was penned down by PM Modi years ago. 'Thank you Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of Jjust Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri,' PM Modi wrote on his X timeline.

Titled Garbo, the song voiced by singer Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi was released under the banner of Jjust Music, a music label founded by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. Even Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel congratulated Jackky for coming up with this song.

In response to this Jackky Bhagnani wrote, 'Thank you, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your kind words and appreciation for our Garba rendition. We are truly honored by your support. Your words have truly inspired us, and it's your inspiration that motivated us to create this.'

For the unversed, Bollywood actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is one of the most prominent and strategic producers in India. The young entrepreneur has boomed Indian cinema by serving content under his leading production house, Pooja Entertainment and also has a music label called Jjust Music.

Also Read: Amid family feud rumours, Amitabh Bachchan's old interview praising Aishwarya goes viral

Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani is ready to take the fans and the audiences on an action-packed ride with the much-awaited Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. The magnum opus starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan will be released in cinemas on October 20, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayala.

Latest Entertainment News