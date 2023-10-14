Amid family feud rumours, Amitabh Bachchan's old interview praising Aishwarya goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Amitabh Bachchan having a moment with his family

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 last week, however, family feud reports garnered more attention than his birthday celebration. Amid all this, an old interview of Big B is going viral on social media. In the year 2018, the legendary actor was asked about the changes when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joined the family. Big B was quick to respond and said that, “One daughter left, another daughter came in.”

Speaking of changes, Amitabh Bachchan told Komal Nahta on Zee’s Starry Nights 2.0 that nothing changed in the family as his daughter daughter Shweta got married in 1997 to Delhi based businessman Nikhil Nanda. And in the year 2007 Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya Rai.

Family Feud?

The family feud rumours started after Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter Navya Nanda made her rampwalk debut at Paris Fashion Week 2023 along with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. On October 5, 2023 she shared a picture with her mother, Shweta Bachchan and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan on Instagram but there was no mention of her aunt, Aishwarya. Moreover, even Big B's daughter Shweta didn't mention Taal actor's name while mentioning other participants at PFW.

What ignited the fire was Aishwarya's Instagram post on Big B's birthday. The actor cropped out Jaya Bachchan, Navya and Agastya Nanda and posted a picture of just her daughter Aradhya hugging Amitabh Bachchan. Soon after, the picture vent viral and social media users shared the original and cropped picture on Insta and X. While some said that the Bollywood actor took revenge of PFW humiliation, while others reminded the Bachchan family about Karma.

However, this is not for the first time that the Bachchan family feuds have made it to the headlines. In past, several reports of Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan not getting along has surfaced. However, Abhishek and Aish have been married for over 16 years now, and emphasises a lot on spending time with their daughter.

