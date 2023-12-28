'Please calm down': Shruti Haasan refutes wedding rumours with Santanu Hazarika after Orry's viral post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shruti Haasan played the female lead in Prabhas-starrer Salaar.

Shruti Haasan, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest flick, Salaar Part One: Ceasefire, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Shruti started trending after Orhan Awatramani aka Orry's latest remark on the actress trended high on social media, where he talked about Shruti's husband, following which her fans started speculating about her 'secret marriage'.

Now, Shruti has come forward and dismissed all the wedding rumours . The actress took to her Instagram handle to clear the air and shared an Insta Stories wherein she wrote, ''So, I’m not married. For someone who has been open about every single thing, why would I hide this? LOL. So people who don’t know me at all, please calm down.''

How it all started?

This all started after Orry held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit, where one of the users asked him, ''Hi Orry, has there been a celebrity who has shown you an unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo?? If you can’t take a name just give hints.''

In reply, he said, ''Shruti Hasan. Not for posing because I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don’t even know her''

''Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding because I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a “Pune” (peon) like a spot boy or smth,'' he added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shruti Haasan's latest flick Salaar is performing well at the box office and soon is expected to enter Rs 300 nett cr club.

