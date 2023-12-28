Complaint filed against Ranbir Kapoor and family members for 'hurting' religious sentiments | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor including other members of the Kapoor family recently celebrated Christmas at their residence and a video of them enjoying the festival also went viral on social media. Ranbir and the other members of the Kapoor family have now landed in trouble for the same, as a complaint has been filed at Mumbai's Ghatkopar police station against them for 'hurting' Hindu sentiments. The complainant has demanded that an FIR must be registered against the Kapoor family under IPC Sections 295, 509 and 34 of the IPC for the alleged insult.

This complaint has been filed by Sanjay Dinanath Tiwari through Bombay High Court lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra. It has been told in the complaint that a video is viral on social media in which it is seen that by sprinkling intoxicant (liquor) on the cake and by offering fire, the invocation of Hindu Gods and Goddesses has been done deliberately.

It has been told in the complaint that Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Christmas with his entire family. During this time all the elders of his family as well as children were present. This video is rapidly going viral on social media.

In this video, wine and liquor are poured over a cake, and then Ranbir Kapoor sets it on fire after saying 'Jai Mata Di'. As soon as Ranbir Kapoor says 'Jai Mata Di', the rest of the family members also say Jai Mata Di. It has been told in the complaint that after deliberately using drugs prohibited in the Hindu religion, all of them invoked Hindu Gods and Goddesses along with lighting of fire.

In Hindu religion, before invoking any of the gods and goddesses, invocation to the fire god is definitely done. This information was definitely known to Ranbir Kapoor and his other family members. Despite this, Ranbir Kapoor has deliberately used intoxicants during the festival of any other specific religion, lit a fire and invoked Gods and Goddesses, and raised slogans of 'Jai Mata Di'.

This type of appeal has hurt the religious sentiments of the complainant and Sanatan Dharma. This video has been made and circulated with the aim of insulting the religious sentiments of the complainant.

