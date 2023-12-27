Lee Sun Kyun dies: Facts you want to know about the 'Parasite' actor

Follow us on Image Source : FRANCE 24 Lee Sun Kyun dies at 48.

Oscar-winning film Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun was found dead inside a car in Seoul. He was 48. The news of his demise surfaced a day after he was investigated over his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs. As per a report by The Korea Herald, the reason for his death is still not confirmed. The report further states that the local police confirmed his identity after several reports said that the body of a man suspected to be the well-known Korean star was found at a park in South Korean's national capital. Lee Sun Kyun became a global star after his flick Parasite won four Oscar Award at the 92nd Academy Awards. However, there are still many who doesn't know much about the actor. So, scroll down to know some of the lesser known facts about the late actor.

He began his acting career with musical theatre as Brad Majors in The Rocky Horror Show.

In his initial days, he played mostly small supporting roles.

He bagged a Best Actor award from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Film Festival for his role in Paju.

He rose to fame in 2012 when his two consecutive big-screen hits, a mystery thriller titled Helpless and a romantic comedy All About My Wife arrived.

In 2014, his film A Hard Day became a sleeper hit at the box office, which was also screened at the Director's Fortnight section at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

In 2018, he returned to television with the critically acclaimed series My Mister.

In October this year, Lee Sun Kyun was booked for internal investigation over suspected drug abuse.

The actor married his girlfriend Jeon Hye-jin in 2009. They were blessed with their first child in the same year in November and their son was born two years later in 2011.

