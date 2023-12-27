Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun found dead inside car amid drug trial | More deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lee Sun Kyun was popularly known for his role in Oscar-winning film Parasite.

South Korean star Lee Sun Kyun, popularly known for his role in the Oscar-winning flick Parasite, was found dead on Wednesday in Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported. Many South Korean news agencies report that local police suspect suicide. He was 48. The news of his demise surfaced a day after he was investigated over his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs.

As per a report by The Korea Herald, police confirmed his identity after earlier reports said the body of a man suspected to be the well-known actor had been found at Waryong Park in northern Jongno-gu in Seoul.

Emergency workers said he was already dead at the time of discovery, and that he was not taken to a hospital for medical treatment, the report further states.

However, the officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death.

Lee Sun Kyun's career at a glance

Born in 1075, Lee began his career in musical theatre. For many years, he played small and supporting roles. He rose to fame in 2007 with a popular series titled Coffee Prince. Later, his other shows White Tower, Pasta, Golden Time, and My Mister also added to his popularity.

In 2019, he featured in the Oscar-winning black comedy flick, Parasite. The film won four Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

Apart from Oscars, the film also bagged Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film and the BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language.

