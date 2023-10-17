Picture perfect! Waheeda Rahman, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Pallavi Joshi pose at National Awards ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Waheeda Rahman, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Pallavi Joshi

The National Film Awards ceremony that took place in Delhi was a star-studded affair. Now, a picture has surfaced from the prestigious ceremony where Best Actress winner Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, along with Best Supporting Actress winner Pallavi Joshi, were seen sharing the same frame with Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Waheeda Rehman. The picture-perfect frame is now going viral on social media. In the picture, Kriti was seen standing next to Waheeda, while on the other hand, Pallavi and Alia smiled for the camera.

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2021 at the 69th National Film Awards held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today. The prestigious accolade was presented by President Droupadi Murmu. The 85-year-old actor, who gave unforgettable films like Gyuide, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chaand, and others, got emotional as she received a standing ovation at the ceremony.

In her speech, Rehman said, "Honourable Minister Anurag Thakur ji aur saare jury members ka main bahut- bahut shukriyada karti hoon, unhone mukhe award diya. I feel very honoured and very humble. Aaj jis mukaam pe main khadi hai, ye saara meri pyaari indusry ki vajah se hain. Mujhe luckily bahut ache top directors, producers, filmmakers, technicians, dialogue writers, music directors aur sangeetkaar, sabka bahut sahara mila, bahut izzat di, bahut pyaar diya."

She added, "Akhiri mein, makeup artists, hair aur costume banane walon ka bhi bahut haath hota hain. Isliye main ye award apne film industry ke saare department ke saath share karna chahti hoon. Unhone mujhe shuru din se izzat di, pyaar diya aur bahut support kiya. Koi bhi ek insaan, ek poori picture nahi bana sakta. Un sabko hum sabki zaroorat hoti hai."

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon received the award for Best Actress for the movies Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively, Pallavi received the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in The Kashmir Files.

