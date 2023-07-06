Pasoori artist Sheema Kermani opens up about remake culture; says 'I am against....'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEEMA KERMANI Pakistani artist Sheema Kermani

Amid the ongoing debate around Pasoori remake for StayPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Pakistani artist Sheema Kermani opened up about it. She featured in the hit song crooned by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

During an interview with AajTak, Keermani said she does not support the remake culture. She revealed that she hasn't seen the remake version of Pasoori, however, her feelings about remakes have always been mixed. She further argued if there is any need for the remake as the original version is so beautiful.

"I don't like remake culture too much. Although seen in a way, the advantage is that young people are also listening to the old iconic songs. It's a good thing. Personally, I am against it," Keermani said.

For those unversed, Sheema Keermani is a noted dancer and social activist in Pakistan. She is trained in Bharatnatyam and other dance forms as well. For the preservation of culture, women's rights, and peace, Keermani founded the Tehrik-e-Niswan Cultural Action Group (Women's Movement).

Watch Pasoori Nu here:

The Coke Studio iconic song, Pasoori, was recreated as Pasoori Nu for Sameer Vidwans' film SatyaPrem Ki Katha which hit the silver screen on June 29. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, the music has been composed by Rochak Kohli. The recreated version of Pasoori created quite a stir on social media and internet users slammed the makers, including Arijit Singh, for recreating the iconic song.

Shae Gill, who sang Pasoori along with Ali Sethi, took to her Instagram stories and urged her fans to not send hate to Arijit Singh. She said, "I don’t want you to be sending hate to someone else. Just look at it as a rendition rather than a remake. Maybe that will help. And if it's something that you don't like at all, I would say don't listen to it.”

