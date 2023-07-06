OMG 2: Akshay Kumar drops Yami Gautam’s first look from the film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yami Gautam's first look from Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 is the much-awaited film of this year. The upcoming film is the sequel to the 2012 movie OMG and will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil, and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

Akshay Kumar surprised his fans by sharing the first look of Yami Gautam as a lawyer from the film. Apart from sharing the look, Akshay Kumar also said that the teaser will be out soon. He wrote in the caption, Sach wahi hai jo saabit kiya jaa sake. The battle for truth is about to begin. OMG2 is in theatres on August 11.

Recently, Akshay Kumar shared a poster that showed a closeup of himself portraying Lord Shiva. He is seen with long hair, blue paint on his neck, kohled eyes, and ash smeared on his forehead. The release date of OMG 2 remains the same and the film will hit the theatres on 11th August 2023. Sharing the poster, Akshay Kumar wrote, Bas Kuch dino mein OMG 2. In theatres on August 11, the Teaser drops soon.

Also, the very same day, Akshay Kumar shared the first look of Pankaj Tripathi’s character from OMG 2. In the poster, Pankaj Tripathi is with folded hands, standing amidst a crowd of people. He is seen in a simple look, wearing a checkered shirt with a grey Nehru Jacket over it. While sharing the poster, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Miltey hain sachchai ki raah par”.

OMG 2 has been directed and written by Amit Rai. The film will clash in theatres will Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2, which will also release on August 11. Earlier, OMG 2 was clashing at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth’s Tamil action film Jailer will release on August 10, a day before the release of OMG 2, Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone will premiere on Netflix on August 11.

