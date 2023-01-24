Oscars 2023 Nominations LIVE Updates: RRR, Chhello Show, Naatu Naatu vie for coveted Academy Awards nod

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Oscars 2023 Nominations LIVE Updates

Oscars 2023 Nominations LIVE Updates: The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards are announced by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. The Oscars presentation ceremony will take place on March 12 and the show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. All eyes are on India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film Chello Show to make it to the final shortlist. RRR's chart-bursting track Naatu Naatu, which has won a Golden Globe already, is also eyeing the Best Orginal Song (Motion Picture) nomination. Follow minute-by-minute updates of the Oscars 2023 nominations here.

