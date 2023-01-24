Tuesday, January 24, 2023
     
Oscars 2023 Nominations LIVE Updates: RRR, Chhello Show, Naatu Naatu vie for coveted Academy Awards nod

Oscars 2023 Nominations LIVE Updates: From India, all eyes are on Chhello Show and RRR to make it in the shortlist of the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2023 18:27 IST
Oscars 2023 Nominations LIVE Updates: The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards are announced by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. The Oscars presentation ceremony will take place on March 12 and the show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. All eyes are on India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film Chello Show to make it to the final shortlist. RRR's chart-bursting track Naatu Naatu, which has won a Golden Globe already, is also eyeing the Best Orginal Song (Motion Picture) nomination. Follow minute-by-minute updates of the Oscars 2023 nominations here.   

