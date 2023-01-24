Oscars 2023 Nominations: When & where to watch Academy Awards noms online, premiere time in India & more

Follow us on Image Source : OSCARS 2023 Oscars 2023 nominations will be announced on Jan 24

Oscars 2023 Nominations: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be unveiling the official list of Oscars nominees in major categories for the 95th award season on January 24. The nomination announcements will be hosted by Riz Ahmed and Allison WIlliams. Like the previous years, all eyes will be on the Best Film, Best Actor (Male and Female) and the Best Director nods. Academy Awards 2023 nominations are also special for India because as many as four titles are shortlisted in different categories. Know Oscars 2023 India connect in addition to details for fans who would want to watch the Academy Awards nomination live.

When will Oscars 2023 nominations be announced?

Oscar nominations will be announced today, i.e. Tuesday at 5:30 am PST/8:30 am EST. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the time will be 7:00 pm.

Where to watch Oscars 2023 nominations?

The Oscar 2023 nominations will be announced via a live stream, which you can watch on Oscars.org, ABC, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

When is the Oscars 2023 ceremony?

While the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24, the Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. The award ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

India connect to Oscars 2023

India has much to root for this year at Academy Awards. We can look forward to India's official entry to the upcoming Oscars "Chhello Show", acclaimed documentary feature "All That Breathes", documentary short "The Elephant Whisperers", and "Naatu Naatu" -- the song from period action blockbuster "RRR" have made it to the 95th Academy Awards shortlist.

Expected Best Film nominations at Oscars 2023

Ten films will be nominated for best picture, and seven of those slots feel like locks: “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Tár,” “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Elvis.” I’d expect to see Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” and, maybe, Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking,” which scored a best ensemble nod from SAG. That would leave films like “Triangle of Sadness,” “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” hunting for the last spot.

