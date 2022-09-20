Oscars 2023: Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' is India's official entry for Academy Awards

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' is India's official entry for Academy Awards

The Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' has been chosen as the official entry for Oscars 2023 from India in the Best International Feature Film category, Film Federation of India headed by Chairman Director Nagabarna announced on Tuesday. Earlier it was speculated that either Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir File or Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR will make it to the list. However, the coming-of-age drama 'Chello Show' made it to the cut.

Titled "Last Film Show" in English, the movie, directed by Pan Nalin, will release in theatres countrywide on October 14. The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s banner Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP, and Marc Duale. The movie, which features Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta, had its world premiere as the opening film at the Tribeca Film Festival in June last year.

The film is inspired by Nalin's own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat. It won multiple awards during its festival run, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain where it also enjoyed commercial success during its theatrical run.

Watch the trailer of Chhello Show here-

Meanwhile, the 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.

