'Once bitten, twice very shy': Malaika Arora OPENS UP on her wedding plans in 2024 | WATCH

Malaika Arora, who is often connected with Arjun Kapoor, is currently busy being one of the judges on a popular television dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She is judging the show along with Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi and in the latest promo unveiled by the show's makers, the actress seems to have revealed her marriage plans in 2024. In the new promo, Farah is seen in a host mode and asking her fellow judge Malaika about her marriage plans and whether she will tie the knot in the coming new year.

Farah asks, ''2024 mein Malaika, kya aap single parent-cum-actress se double parent-cum-actress banne wali hain? (Will you become a double parent-cum-actress from single parent-cum-actress in 2024?)''

In reply, the actress says, ''Iske liye mujhe kisiko goad mein lena padhega? Iska matlab kya hain (Will I have to adopt someone for this? What does it mean?)''

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's host Gauahar Khan intervenes and says, ''Iska matlab hai kya aapki shaadi hone wali hain? (This means are you going to get married)''.

Malaika replied to this and said, ''Agar koi hai toh 100% mein shaadi kar lungi. (If there's someone, I will get 100 percent get married).''

Farah Khan added, "Koi hain kya, bohot hain (There are lots of them)." Malaika added to this, "Koi hai se matlab koi puchhega shaadi ke liye toh mein kar lungi shaadi (I meant that if someone asks me for marriage, I'll do it).''

Then Arshad Warsi says 'Ye tareeka galat hai (This is the wrong way).''

The video ends with Malaika saying ''Once bitten, twice very shy.''

Malaika Arora was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan, who recently tied the knot with Shura Khan.

