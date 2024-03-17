'No doubt she is...', Netizens praise Shehnaaz Gill's confidence and swag at Lakme Fashion Week | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss season 13. The actress is known for her vivacious and energetic and is being praised for her confident walk at Lakme Fashion Week. Videos and pictures of her are now going viral on social media.

In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill is seen wearing a unique loose jumper outfit and accessorising it with brown leather shows with a blue denim jacket. Fans loved her outfit and the confidence she showcased while walking the ramp. One user said, "Shehnaaz's popularity is so heartening. People relate to her and love her for her unfiltered personality. Her aura is unmatched". Another user wrote, " She can carry off any outfit elegantly". "Stunning stylish girl", wrote the third user.

Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in Thank You For Coming​. Written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film tries to tackle things that are twisted in Indian society, making the plot ho-hum. It is messily written with a series of forced fun moments and the performances range from mediocre to exaggerated. In the film, Shehnaaz plays the character Rushi Kalra.

The movie follows the story of Kanika Kapoor, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, a single woman in her 30s, as she embarks on a journey in search of true love and happiness. Directed by Karan Boolani, the coming-of-age comedy. It also stars Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra. The film is bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor, who is the daughter of Anil Kapoor along with Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

Shehnaaz Gill has also appeared in other films including Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala, Daaka, Honsla Rakh, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She has also made guest appearances in reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane season 3.

