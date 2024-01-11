Nawazuddin Siddiqui's NEW LOOK as 'Saindhav' goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTA VIDEO Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new look

Bollywood and other South film industries are leaving no stone unturned in entertaining the audience recently. While many South filmmakers are making films with Bollywood actors, stars of the Hindi film industry are also collaborating with South filmmakers and are making their regional film industry debuts. The latest star is Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will be making his Telugu cinema debut. The versatile actor shared a short video on his Instagram account wherein he can be seen wearing South Indian attire over a white shirt.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Saindhav also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and the film is slated to release on January 13.

Watch the clip:

Informing fans about the release date of his Telugu debut flick titled Saindhav, Nawazuddin wrote, ''Debuting in #TeluguCinema be like #Saindhav. Releasing on 13th Jan, 2024.''

Celebs reaction

Soon after Nawaz shared the clip on social media, not only his fans but many B-town celebs flooded the comment section and praised his look. Rasika Dugal wrote, ''Uffff,'' along with a fire emoji. Sharib Hashmi wrote, ''ANGAARRRR,'' along with three fire emoji. One of the netizens commented, ''Excited and the industry deserves this Versatile actor.''

Nawazuddin's other projects

The actor was last seen in Haddi, which was released on ZEE5. He has a handful of projects in his kitty including Navaniat Singh's directorial Noorani Chehra. Apart from this, he is also filming Adbhut, Bole Chudiyan, Section 108, and Lion Calling. He will next be seen in The Maya Tape and Black Currency: The Fake Currency Truth Unfolds.

