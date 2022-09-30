Friday, September 30, 2022
     
National Film Awards LIVE: Ajay Devgn, Suriya and other winners conferred with honour, see pics | UPDATES

National Film Awards LIVE: The winners of the 68th National Awards will be conferred with the prestigious honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2022 16:58 IST
National Film Awards ceremony
National Film Awards will be conferred to the winners by President Droupadi Murmu

National Film Awards LIVE: The winners of the 68th National Film Awards will be present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday evening as they will be conferred with the prestigious honour by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Ajay Devgn, who won the Best Actor award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Suriya, who shared the top honour for Soorarai Pottru, are expected to mark their presence in the National capital for the event. Apart from all the winners, veteran actress Asha Parekh will also be bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her contribution to Indian cinema. She will also be there at the ceremony. Check out all the live updates and pictures of your favourite celebrities from the event. 

Live updates :National Film Awards

  • Sep 30, 2022 4:57 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Follow link for National Awards presentation ceremony

    If you are planning to watch the National Film Awards presentation ceremony live, here's the link you can follow. 

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwuejZVVuqI

  • Sep 30, 2022 4:51 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    A look at Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Asha Parekh's journey in cinema

    Veteran actress Asha Parekh will be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the ceremony in New Delhi. Here's a reel of her career in showbiz.

  • Sep 30, 2022 4:48 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Soorarai Pottru ​actress Aparrna Balamurali arrives at National Film Awards

    Soorarai Pottru ​actress Aparrna Balamurali expresses her joy on being presented with Best Actress award at 68th National Film Awards. She will be joined by Suriya, director Sudha Kongara and music director G V Prakash Kumar at the ceremony. 

  • Sep 30, 2022 4:44 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Full list of winners at 68th National Film Awards

    The winners of the 68th National Film Awards will be bestowed with the honour on September 30 in New Delhi. Check out the full winners' list here.  

    Read: National Film Awards Winners: Ajay Devgn, Suriya win Best Actors, Soorarai Pottru Best Film | FULL LIST

     

  • Sep 30, 2022 4:41 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Asha Parekh to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

    Legendary actress Asha Parekh will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 68th National Film Awards (2020) on September 30, 2022 - for her contribution to Indian cinema.

  • Sep 30, 2022 4:38 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara at National Awards ceremony

    Watch: Director Sudha Kongara shares her views on being presented with the Best Screenplay Writer award for the film Soorarai Pottru at the 68th National Film Awards. 

  • Sep 30, 2022 4:36 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Yashpal Sharma at National Film Awards ceremony

    Director Yashpal Sharma expresses his happiness on receiving the Best Haryanvi Film Award for Dada Lakhmi at the 68th National Film Awards. 

  • Sep 30, 2022 4:31 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Ajay Devgn and Suriya will sit next to each other at National Awards ceremony

    Best Actor winners Ajay Devgn and Suriya will be seated next to each other at the National Film Awards ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. 

  • Sep 30, 2022 4:28 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Music Director G V Prakash Kumar arrives for National Awards ceremony

    G V Prakash Kumar has arrived for the National Awards ceremony in New Delhi. He has won the honour for the Best Music Direction for Soorarai Pottru. 

  • Sep 30, 2022 4:25 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Suriya arrives in New Delhi for National Awards ceremony

    Suriya, who has won the National Award for Best Actor jointly with Ajay Devgn, arrived in New Delhi for the ceremony to be hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. 

