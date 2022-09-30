National Film Awards LIVE: Ajay Devgn, Suriya and other winners conferred with honour, see pics | UPDATES

Follow us on National Film Awards will be conferred to the winners by President Droupadi Murmu

National Film Awards LIVE: The winners of the 68th National Film Awards will be present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday evening as they will be conferred with the prestigious honour by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Ajay Devgn, who won the Best Actor award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Suriya, who shared the top honour for Soorarai Pottru, are expected to mark their presence in the National capital for the event. Apart from all the winners, veteran actress Asha Parekh will also be bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her contribution to Indian cinema. She will also be there at the ceremony. Check out all the live updates and pictures of your favourite celebrities from the event.

Latest Entertainment News