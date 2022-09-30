National Film Awards Winners: Ajay Devgn, Suriya win best actor; Asha Parekh honoured | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE National Film Awards Winners

National Film Awards Winners: The winners of the 68th National Film Awards are all set to be announced today, September 30. This year’s awards ceremony will honour films from 2020 due to COVID-19-related delays. Earlier, ten jury members headed by filmmaker Vipul Shah submitted the report related to the 2020 National Film Awards to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. The main categories are Best Actors, Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Best Writing on Cinema among others.

Also, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 will be accorded to legendary actress Asha Parekh.

Take a look at the list of winners for the National Awards as announced by Anurag Thakur.

Best Actor - Ajay Devgan (Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior)

Best Hindi Film – Toolsidas Junior

Best Actress – Aparna Balamurali (for Soorarai Pottru)

Best Supporting Actor – Biju Menon (for AK Ayyappanam Koshiyum)

Best Director – Malayalam Director Satchidanandan KR (Ayyappanam Koshiyum)

Best Supporting Actress – Laxmi Priya Chandramouli (for the movie Shivaranginium Inum Sila Pengalam)

Special Mention Jury Award – Child Artist Varun Buddhadev

Most Film Friendly State – Madhya Pradesh

Special Mention State – Uttarakhand and UP

On Cinema Best Writing Award - Longest Kiss

Best Feature Film - Soorarai Potru

Best Popular Film - Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

Best Female Playback Singer - Nanchamma (for Ayyappanam Koshiyum)

Best Male Playback Singer - Rahul Deshpande (for Marathi film I AM Vasantrao)

Best Song - Manoj Muntashir (for Saina)

Asha Parekh - Dada Saheb Phalke Award

Best film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed but Delivered & Three Sisters

Best Choreography: Natyam

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik

Best Audiography: Dollu, Mi Vasantrao, and Malik

Best Costume Design: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

Best Production Design: Kappela

Best Editing: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Make-up: Natyam

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara, and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin

Best Stunt Choreography: Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha Nishchayam (Engagement is on Monday)

Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi (Tale of a Paithani)

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu)

Best Assamese Film: Bridge

Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography): Rajasekhar , Mafia Sasi & Supreme Sunder for Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju for Natyam (Telugu)

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Saina (Hindi)

Best Music Direction

Music Director (Songs): Thaman S for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu)

Music Director (Background Score): G V Prakash Kumar for Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Best Make-up Artist: T V Rambabu for Natyam (Telugu)

Best Costume Designer: Nachiket Barve & Mahesh Sherla for Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior (Hindi)

Best Production Design: Anees Nadodi for Kappela (Malayalam)

Best Editing: Sreekar Prasad for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil)

