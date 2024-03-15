'My greatest gift...', Shaheen Bhatt shares adorable moments of sister Alia Bhatt on Instagram | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt with sister Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 31st birthday with family and friends. Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt as sisters share a strong bond and have supported each other no matter what. Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt often shares videos and pictures.

But with the special occasion, Shaheen Bhatt shared an adorable video of her sister and wrote in the caption, "My greatest gift, my best friend, my sister, my soulmate. I love you. Happy Birthday my airy (definitely) scary, always wary little fairy". Alia Bhatt commented on the video, "sweetie" and several emotional and crying emojis.

Among those present at the star-studded birthday bash also included her husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. For the star-studded birthday bash, Alia Bhatt was looking glamorous in a blingy corset top and black trousers. While her husband Ranbir Kapoor was seen in an all-black attire.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt's latest offering as a producer, Poacher, is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. She was last seen in Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film created quite a stir at the box office. Cited as the return of the Karan Johar era, the romantic drama marks the return of the filmmaker after a long hiatus from direction. Besides, its extended star cast, the film also got great reviews for its storyline.

She has several big projects in the lineup currently including Jigra, Jee Le Zaraa, Takht, Baiju Bawra, and The Huntress. She also has a film with Hansal Mehta in the pipeline. Alia Bhatt also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project titled Love & War in which she will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to be released on Christmas 2025.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor after the massive success of Animal is all set for numerous big projects. One such film is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, wherein he will play Lord Ram. He also has a sequel of Animal in his kitty. He will also be seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming project.

