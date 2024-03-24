Music director for Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR's War 2 finalised, Ayan Mukerji opts for Brahmastra musician

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL The audience is eagerly waiting to see Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan together on screen in War 2

Cine lovers have been waiting for Hrithik Roshan's War 2 for a long time. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been curious about this film. Hrithik Roshan will be seen reprising his role once again in the film. Meanwhile, Junior NTR is ready to make his grand debut in Bollywood with War 2. Moreover, reports suggest that Kiara Advani has been signed opposite Roshan in Ayan Mukherji's directorial.

Pritam will compose music for War 2

The audience is eagerly waiting to see Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan together on screen in War 2, the sixth film of the YRF Spy Universe. According to reports, the makers are preparing to release this film in 2025. Meanwhile, an interesting update has come out regarding the film. If reports are to be believed then the film's producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukherji have chosen Pritam Chakraborty as the music composer for this action-packed film.

For the unversed, Pritam had given the music of the espionage thriller film Tiger 3. Considering the past success of the composer, the makers have entrusted him with the huge responsibility of composing music for the next film of the Spy Universe. Pritam is known for his hit music in the industry. In the last two years, he has used his musical magic in films like Brahmastra: Part 1, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Dunki.

On their work front

After Brahmastra, Ayan will be seen directing this film. According to reports, the film also stars Kiara Advani. Talking about the work front, Junior NTR is going to be seen in Devara: Part 1 before this film. This film will also mark the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will once again be seen playing a villain in Devara: Part 1. On the other hand, Hrithik will be seen in War 2 after Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

Also Read: Box Office Report: Madgaon Express overshadows Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, earns double on Day 2