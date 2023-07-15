Mission Impossible 7 box office collection Day 3: Tom Cruise's film crosses Rs 30 crore mark in India

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible 7

Mission Impossible 7 box office collection Day 3: Tom Cruise's film Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One has managed to create a massive buzz in India. The film fell flat on Day 2 at the box office. But, on Day 3 the action-adventure film finally took off and crossed Rs 30 crore mark in the country.

Mission Impossible 7 box office report Day 3

According to early estimates, Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One earned Rs 9 crore on Friday and now the film's total collections in India is Rs 30.30 crore. The film performed well on its first day at the box office and earned Rs 12.3 crore in India. However, on Day 2 it only earned Rs 9 crore in all languages in India.

Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the spy action film also stars Hayley Atwell. The plot of the film revolves around the 60-year-old Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, and his IMF team and their artificial intelligence force The Entity.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One also stars series newcomers Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Mark Gatiss, Esai Morales and Charles Parnell. It is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who's back after previously helming 'Rogue Nation' and 'Fallout.' The film is bankrolled by Cruise, McQuarrie, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison and Jake Meyers.

Also Read: Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise's film takes Indian theaters by storm

Latest Entertainment News