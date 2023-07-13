Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise's film takes Indian theaters by storm

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mission Impossible 7

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 1: Dead Reckoning Part One has taken a very good start at the Indian Box Office. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the Tom Cruise film reportedly saw a double-digit collection despite releasing on a non-holiday Wednesday (July 12). Currently, the box office collections for the first day are estimated to be around Rs 12.25 - 13.25 crores nett.

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Report

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One has released in theatres worldwide. The film is the seventh part of the hit franchise. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Dead Reckoning also stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny. According to Sacnilk.com, Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One opened at Rs 12.5 crore in all languages in India.

About Mission Impossible 7

For his latest film, Tom Cruise had to fight his co-star Esai Morales on the roof of a moving train that ran at the top speed of 60 miles per hour. The most life-threatening action in Dead Reckoning is Cruise riding a motorbike down a cliff, however, speed flying and fighting while riding a moving train each carry their share of danger. Well, fans loved the story and the action sequence. Also, Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie surprised fans at an early screening in the US on Tuesday night. The two were greeted with loud cheers as they walked in.

'Part One' also stars series newcomers Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Mark Gatiss, Esai Morales and Charles Parnell. It is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who's back after previously helming 'Rogue Nation' and 'Fallout.' The film is produced by Cruise, McQuarrie, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison and Jake Meyers.

