Mission Impossible 7 Twitter Reviews: Tom Cruise surprises fans at theatre; fans call it blockbuster

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One has released in theatres worldwide. The film is the seventh part of the hit franchise. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Dead Reckoning also stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny.

For his latest film, Tom Cruise had to fight his co-star Esai Morales on the roof of a moving train that ran at the top speed of 60 miles per hour. The most life-threatening action in Dead Reckoning is Cruise riding a motorbike down a cliff, however, speed flying and fighting while riding a moving train each carry their share of danger. Well, fans loved the story and the action sequence.

Also, Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie surprised fans at an early screening in the US on Tuesday night. The two were greeted with loud cheers as they walked in.

Hailing Tom Cruise and his actions, a one fan wrote, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is mind-blowing! Perfectly paced with flawless execution, a captivating story, and exceptional world building. Outstanding cast, stunning visuals, and incredible sound design. A must-see! #MissionImpossible #DeadReckoningPartOne." Another added, "Finally Here And Worth The Wait! Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. Amazing story, unbelievable cast, incredible action that keeps you on the edge of your seat! The BEST “MISSION” YET! @TomCruiseis a savage! #missionimpossible #deadreckoningpartone."

'Part One' also stars series newcomers Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Mark Gatiss, Esai Morales and Charles Parnell. It is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who's back after previously helming 'Rogue Nation' and 'Fallout.' The film is produced by Cruise, McQuarrie, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison and Jake Meyers.

