Mahesh Babu's heartfelt tribute to father: Funds education for 40 students | Deets here

In memory of his late superstar father Krishna, Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu has decided to fund the education of 40 students. Mahesh Babu has also announced the launch of the Superstar Krishna Educational Fund, which aims to help more than 40 deserving students who come from underprivileged backgrounds where they might not have many advantages. Whether they're just starting in primary school or pursuing advanced degrees, this initiative wants to give them a chance to excel in their studies. The ultimate aim is to open doors for these students, helping them move forward in their education and creating positive, life-changing experiences for them.

In 2020, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar established the Mahesh Babu Foundation with a heartfelt mission – to offer financial assistance to children, especially infants dealing with heart-related issues. The inspiration behind this initiative was their son, Gautham, who faced a similar heart condition at birth.

To honour Krishna, they've expanded the foundation's impact by introducing the Superstar Krishna Educational Fund. This new fund is dedicated to granting scholarships to 40 students in need, supporting education from primary school through postgraduate studies. It's a beautiful tribute that aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these deserving students.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, 'Guntur Kaaram'. The movie will hit the theaters on January 12, 2024, just in time for the festive season of Sankranti. Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, ‘Guntur Kaaram’, which is pure masala also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sreelala, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Ramyakrishnan, Sunil, and Brahmanadam in pivotal role.

