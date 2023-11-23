'Literally got chills': Netizen praises Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor's father-son role reversal scene

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Animal trailer was unveiled by its makers on November 23.

Animal's trailer, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, was unveiled on Thursday. The trailer of the much-awaited flick of the year captivated a good response from netizens and several scenes from it were specifically praised for power-packed acting by Ranbir. One of the scenes where Ranbir is interacting with his on-screen father Anil Kapoor, garnered much attention on social media and one of the netizens called Ranbir the 'greatest actor' for the same. In the scene, Ranbir asks his father to pretend to be younger him asking permission for a Michael Jackson concert. When Anil as a younger Ranbir says ''Papa, papa, papa,'' Ranbir shoutes ''Sunai de raha hai behra nahi hun main (I can listen, I'm not deaf).'' The portrayal of the father-son relationship by Ranbir and Anil Kapoor is distinctive and intriguing.

The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame, also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie revolves around a father and son and their troubled bond. It is set against the backdrop of extreme bloodshed in the underworld.

Produced by Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal will hit silver screens on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film has been granted an 'A' certificate from the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC), with a runtime of over 3 hours, 21 minutes, and 23 seconds.

