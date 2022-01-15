Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer to remain in ICU for next 8-10 days

Follow us on Image Source : LATA MANGESHKAR Lata Mangeshkar to remain in ICU for next 8-10 days

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is currently battling COVID-19 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms. Now, an official statement from the doctor who's treating her stated that she will be kept under observation for the next 8-10 days to ensure a full recovery. Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating the veteran singer said "she (Mangeshkar) is still under observation and her treatment is going on. It is too early to say anything at the moment. She will have to be kept under observation for the next 8-10 days."

On Thursday (January 13), doctors noted a slight improvement in her health. Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating Lata Mangeshkar, said "She is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health."

In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages. In her over seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.

Known as Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

(Inputs by Atul Singh)